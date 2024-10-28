PGEC sets Bohol’s first grid-scale solar plant

Yuchengco-led PetroGreen Energy Corp. (PGEC) has started testing and commissioning its 27-megawatt (MW) Dagohoy Solar Power Project (DSPP) — a crucial step that will help augment the clean energy source in Bohol province.

In a report to the stock exchange on Monday, PGEC announced that the project received the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines’ (NGCP) approval for energization as a load facility, establishing its technical viability for grid integration.

PGEC noted that the start of testing and commissioning also followed the successful tap-in of DSPP’s 25 MVa substation to the 69KV Carmen-Ubay Transmission Line and its registration with the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market.

Energy milestone

“The collaboration and combined efforts from all stakeholders paved the way for this important milestone for DSPP. The successful link-up proves our team’s dedication and commitment to support the national agenda on increased renewable energy adoption,” said PGEC vice president for Plant Operations Engr. Paul Elmer C. Morala.

“With the upcoming start of testing and commissioning as a generation facility, the DSPP is set to begin providing clean energy to Bohol, further supporting its booming economic and tourism landscape,” he added.

The DSPP is one of four solar power projects under Rizal Green Energy Corp., a joint venture between PGEC and Japan’s Taisei Corp.

PGEC, the renewable energy holding unit of publicly listed PetroEnergy Resources Corp., counts Kyuden International Corp. as a significant minority investor.

After DSPP’s testing and commissioning, PGEC will be the first to build and operate a utility-scale solar facility in Bohol.