NY’s Little Manila celebrates Filipino-American heritage

A recent Filipino-American History event in Elmhurst, Queens celebrated the rich culture and resilience of New York’s Filipino community on Sunday, 26 October.

The event took place in the heart of Little Manila, a neighborhood encompassing Elmhurst, Maspeth, Middle Village, Jackson Heights, Astoria and Woodside.

This historic area has been a significant hub for Filipino immigrants since the 1960s, when many healthcare workers settled there following the 1965 Immigration Act.

Organized by New York Assembly Leader Steven Raga and local groups like the National Federation of Filipino American Associations, the event combined cultural celebration with essential services, including immigration and educational support.

Filipino-American History Month, observed every October, commemorates the first recorded presence of Filipinos in the continental United States.

As of 2020, there are approximately 4.4 million Filipino Americans, including multiracial Americans, living in the US Major cities with significant Filipino populations include Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Honolulu.