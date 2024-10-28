No Filipino should sleep hungry — Marcos

“No Filipino should go to bed hungry, and no community will be overlooked in our fight against poverty,” declared President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as he renewed his commitment to combat hunger and poverty.

On Monday, Marcos oversaw the presentation of the signed Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC), which unites 34 partners, from national agencies to international organizations, in the goal of achieving zero hunger in the Philippines.

The JMC establishes guidelines for implementing the EPAHP Program, aiming to harmonize efforts across national and local governments. Marcos emphasized that the initiative will enhance farm productivity and link farmers and food producers to larger markets, ensuring vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food.

Key strategies include providing credit and insurance assistance and connecting community-based organizations (CBOs) to government feeding programs. As of May 2024, over P200 million in sales and contracts have been generated through strengthened CBOs.

The government will also utilize a Digital Mapping System developed by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO) to connect organizations with prospective markets. Marcos urged all government units to support the EPAHP’s zero hunger efforts.

Originally launched in 2016, the Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty began with the DSWD, Department of Agriculture, and Department of Agrarian Reform. It expanded in 2019 to form the EPAHP.

A new EPAHP Steering Committee, chaired by the DSWD secretary, will ensure effective leadership and accountability. Marcos stressed the importance of transparency, with quarterly evaluations to monitor resource use and progress towards the program’s goals.

The ceremonial signing will take place on 28 October at the Heroes Hall in Malacañang Palace. DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian emphasized that this event will mark a significant milestone in enhancing collaboration among EPAHP partners and development organizations to promote food and nutrition security.

The signed memorandum will be presented to Marcos during the ceremony.

“These guidelines will ensure the continuous and effective implementation of the EPAHP Program,” Gatchalian stated.

The DSWD plays a crucial role in various initiatives, including the Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP) and the Walang Gutom Program (WGP).

Through the SFP, the DSWD, in partnership with LGUs, provides additional food to children enrolled in Child Development Centers and Supervised Neighborhood Play, supporting the government’s Early Childhood Care and Development program. The DSWD also allocates funds for meals at its Centers and Residential Care Facilities.

The Bangsamoro Umpungan sa Nutrition Program, implemented in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, focuses on reducing malnutrition among children aged 0-12 and providing health support to pregnant and lactating women.

As chair of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger, Secretary Gatchalian expressed gratitude to the President for recognizing the importance of the EPAHP initiatives.

Earlier this year, the Office of the President issued Memorandum Circular No. 47, directing all government agencies to support the EPAHP Program.

Cabinet secretaries and high-ranking officials from various agencies and development partners, including the United Nations World Food Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization, will participate in the signing of the JMC. The EPAHP aims to mitigate hunger, ensure food security and reduce poverty in both urban and rural communities, particularly in marginalized areas.