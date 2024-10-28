New storm bears down after deadly ‘Kristine’

The country raised a fresh weather alert on Monday, days after more than 100 people were killed by the worst storm of the year.

Nearly a million people are still sheltering at evacuation centers or with relatives after losing their homes or being driven out by floodwaters brought by severe tropical storm “Kristine,” which struck from 22 October.

Now the national weather agency says “Leon” (“Kong-rey”) will bring heavy rain and severe wind to land in coming hours, and cause rough seas off the east coast.

“Leon” will strengthen into a typhoon by Tuesday and pass close to small Philippine islands in the north as early as Wednesday, the weather service said in a bulletin.

Typhoon “Kristine’s” wrath has left a trail of devastation in Central Luzon, with initial assessments revealing P55.8 million in damages to agriculture, primarily rice fields, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

The OCD’s Situational Report No. 8, released on 26 October, indicates that the damage extends beyond rice fields, with significant losses also reported in other agricultural sectors, including corn, vegetable seeds and pharmaceuticals for livestock and poultry.

Nearly P56 million in damages is part of a larger total of P531.72 million in agricultural input losses documented by the Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Offices across several areas, including the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, and Regions IV-A, IV-B, V, VIII, and XII, the report said.

The DA, in a separate bulletin released on 25 October, reported that typhoon “Kristine” caused P1.61 billion in damage to rice crops nationwide, equivalent to approximately 104,198 metric tons.

The typhoon also inflicted P63.51 million in damage to high-value crops, including P8.57 million in corn losses, P6.55 million in cassava losses, P3.24 million in livestock and poultry losses, and P3.24 million in damage to farm structures.

Meanwhile, Israel extended its sympathies to the victims of “Kristine” offering prayers to those injured.

“Our hearts go out to the Filipino people who have been affected by typhoon Kristine. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones and offer our prayers for the injured,” it said in a message.

“In these difficult times, we pray for strength and resilience as you rise from the aftermath of the typhoon. To our Filipino friends, we stand with you in spirit and prayer as you navigate through this challenging time,” it added.