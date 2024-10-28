Nambatac overcomes shaky start

TNT’s Rey Nambatac admitted having butterflies in his stomach and felt pressured being under the bright lights of his first-ever Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) finals.

On the surface, he looked calm and ready but inside, Nambatac was battling emotions and nerves that he never felt before in his seven-year professional career.

The 30-year-old guard overcame a jittery start and wound up with a night to remember in powering repeat-seeking Tropang Giga to a dominating 104-88 victory over Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of the Governors’ Cup best-of-seven finals series Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Nambatac came into life in the second half after a three-point first half and flirted with a triple-double as TNT drew first blood in the rematch of last year’s title showdown.

“Actually, I was overwhelmed with different emotions entering the arena. To be honest I was jittery and nervous especially during the opening. I had goosebumps and I felt weak on the knees. Good thing I overcame it,” said the offseason acquisition from Blackwater.

Nambatac scored 18 points on 5-of-8 field goal shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven assists in 27 minutes of action.

Bothered by a dislocated right pinky he sustained in the finals seat-clinching Game 5 win over Rain or Shine and first-time jitters, Nambatac struggled to find his groove on offense in the first half but still provided three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

“In the first half, I’m a bit too eager and I struggled to find my rhythm. Good thing also in the second half, I slowly got into my groove and played better from there,” said Nambatac, whose last finals appearance was back in 2015 when he led Letran to the National Collegiate Athletic Association throne.

Nambatac only had six points after three quarters before unleashing 12 points in the fourth period where TNT pulled away for good and even went up by 20.

“It’s my first time in this kind of ambiance, to play in the finals. I’ve been in the PBA for seven years but I can’t help but feel pressured and giddy. But for me, I take that as motivation. I can’t let my emotions get the better of me, because it could affect my game,” he said.

Having experienced playing in the finals, Nambatac is now focused on achieving his dream: Winning a PBA title.

And it starts by being ready for Game 2 on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“For me, we must address our little lapses because it could give them momentum. We want to avoid giving Ginebra momentum and a chance to go all the way,” Nambatac said.