Marcos to Metrobank awardees: Be catalysts for change 

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday urged the 2024 Metrobank Foundation’s Outstanding Filipino awardees to continue becoming catalysts for change and inspiring others amid emerging global challenges.

In a ceremony at Malacañan Palace, Marcos cited the need for the country to recognize more people who are “innovative, selfless and socially responsible” as he led the awarding of the Medallion of Excellence to ten outstanding Filipino public servants in the country.

“To our awardees, continue to be the catalysts of change when you go back now to your communities,” he said.

“Challenge them to dream bigger, to aspire higher, and to take action with the same fervor that you have demonstrated, especially now typhoons and storms are made stronger because of climate change and the challenges become even harder to deal with,” he added.

This year’s Metrobank awardees were four teachers, three soldiers, and three police officers.

Each awardee received a P1 million cash prize, a Medallion of Excellence, and the “The Flame” trophy.

Marcos expressed gratitude to the Metrobank Foundation and its partners for honoring Filipino public servants for their outstanding contributions in transforming lives and uplifting communities.

“These honors are a testament to the remarkable heights each of you has reached. Whether you are educating our young, defending our borders, or keeping our communities safe, you have gone beyond what is ordinary. And for that, you deserve nothing less than our highest admiration,” Marcos told the awardees.

The Metrobank Foundation honored 10 exemplary Filipinos who have gone beyond the call of duty through its career service award, the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos.

Marcos likewise encouraged the awardees to help build a “Bagong Pilipinas filled with promise, hope, and undeniable Filipino spirit.”

“As we look into the future, let us dream of progress and be relentless in our pursuit of it,” he said.

“The journey ahead may be long and it may be winding, but with your unwavering commitment, we will forge a path where our nation rises and flourishes, standing tall and proud among the greats of the world.”