Marcos on alleged Palace plot linking Duterte to POGOs: 'I don't know anything'

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said he didn't know of anyone in Malacañang who planned to link former President Rodrigo Duterte and two allied senators to Alice Guo and POGO-related crimes.

“No, I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know who this person is,” Marcos told reporters during a media interview in Laos when asked about Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa's allegations that “somebody” from Malacañang ordered to implicate former President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGOs).

During a Senate hearing last Tuesday, 8 October, Dela Rosa raised concerns that Jennifer Francisco alias Mary Maslog was tapped to link him, Duterte, and Senator Christopher "Bong" Go to Guo with POGO crimes.