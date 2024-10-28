Marcos appoints SSS officer-in-charge

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. named executive vice president for the Branch Operations Sector Atty. Voltaire P. Agas as the officer-in-charge (OIC) of pension fund Social Security System (SSS).

In a memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin dated 17 October, Agas was designated as the OIC of the state-run pension fund to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of public service to its members, pensioners, and their beneficiaries.

Agas started his career at the SSS in 2012 as its Chief Legal Counsel, a position he held until 2022. Since March 2022, he has been overseeing all SSS branch operation activities nationwide, including membership expansion programs, contribution collections, and benefit processing.

Gov’t veteran

He is a seasoned public servant with more than three decades of government service in various capacities, such as in the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), National Prosecution Service, both under the Department of Justice and as a trial judge in Quezon City. He is the first career official coming from the ranks of the SSS to be designated to serve as its OIC.

After obtaining his law degree from the San Beda University, Agas began his legal career as a PAO lawyer, which he held from 1989 to 1994. His exemplary service as a public attorney has earned him the Outstanding Public Servant Award, a recognition recently given to him by PAO in August 2024 during the 8th MCLE-Accredited National Convention of Public Attorneys.

He replaced Commissioner Robert Joseph M. De Claro who was earlier designated by the Social Security Commission, the policymaking body of the SSS, as the OIC to ensure the continuous day-to-day operations of the pension fund “until a replacement is designated or appointed by the President.” De Claro will remain a member of the SSC, wherein he represents the Employers' Group.