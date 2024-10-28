LTO donates to storm victims

Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said Monday they had donated sacks of rice, personal hygiene kits and other basic necessities to the victims of tropical storm “Kristine” in Bicol Region.

The donations are expected to be transported to Bicol region on Monday night, 28 October.

“This is a small token of our family’s support to our fellow Filipinos affected by the storm in Naga City and other areas that our donation can reach,” Mendoza said.

Meanwhile, Mendoza and Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista lauded all LTO personnel for their good deeds in assisting local residents affected by the weather disturbance.

“LTO, together with our fellow Filipinos, is helping those affected by the typhoon. From relief assistance to rescue operations, our personnel have demonstrated the importance of cooperation and bayanihan during times of calamity,” Mendoza said.

In the Bicol Region, LTO personnel assisted in repacking and distributing relief goods to affected residents. The LTO Pamplona District Office also served as a repacking center for relief goods.

Over at LTO Naga, agency personnel assisted in relief distribution and even participated in rescue operations during the height of the widespread flooding.

The LTO Bicol Region was also recognized by Malacañang for its response to tropical storm “Kristine.”

Mendoza earlier canceled all leaves of absence for LTO enforcers to ensure smooth traffic flow for vehicles delivering relief goods and disaster response equipment to Bicol region and other affected areas like Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon and parts of Central Luzon and Cagayan Valley Region.

LTO personnel were visible in major thoroughfares and other road networks where relief goods and disaster response teams passed through in Bicol Region, Southern Tagalog region and Central Luzon.

Mendoza, upon instruction from Secretary Bautista, also waived all penalties for the renewal of driver’s licenses and motor vehicle registrations to assist typhoon-affected areas.