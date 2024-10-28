‘Leon’ forces suspension of Cagayan town classes

BAGUIO CITY — Some municipalities in the province of Cagayan suspended classes Monday as their areas were put under tropical wind signal number (TCWS) 1 as severe tropical storm (STS) “Leon” anticipated to level up into a Typhoon Category nears.

Classes from Kindergarten to Grade 12 and Alternative Learning System (ALS) are suspended in accordance with DepEd Memorandum Order No. 37 s. 2022 in the municipalities of Lal-lo, Peñablanca, Baggao, Gonzaga, Sta. Ana, Sta. Terisita, and Gattaran.

Areas in Cagayan under TCWS 1 are Santa Ana, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga and Peñablanca. Also, the municipalities of Maconacon, Divilacan, Ilagan City, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue are under TCWS 1.

The Provincial Government of Isabela imposed a liquor ban on the areas with TCWS to ensure that the people can stay alert when the storm comes.

In the latest monitoring of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) as of 5 a.m. of 28 October, the areas under TCWS 1 may experience moderate to strong winds and rains within 36 hours. “Leon” was spotted 840 kilometers East of Central Luzon and is moving Northward at 10 kilometers per Hour.

As “Leon” may become a “typhoon,” PAGASA is possible to declare areas under TCWS 1 under 2 until 3.