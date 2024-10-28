Kayla resets swim records

Two-time Olympic swimmer Kayla Sanchez made an immediate impact for the University of British Columbia after breaking two school records over the weekend at the University of Calgary in Canada.

The Filipino-Canadian tanker clocked in 51.96 seconds in the women’s 100-meter freestyle to reset the previous school record of 53.78 seconds set by Canadian Heather MacLean in 2012.

Sanchez also set a new record in the women’s 50-m freestyle after clocking in at 24.53 seconds.

She eclipsed the previous record of 25.18 seconds held by Hoi Lam Tam of Hong Kong back in 2018.

With these submitted times, Sanchez could also clinch new national records in the short course events.

Rio de Janeiro Olympics swimmer Jasmine Alkhaldi currently holds the national record in the women’s 50-m freestyle after clocking in 25.51 seconds at the German Team Championships in Germany.