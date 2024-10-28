Jarencio goes ballistic after UST victory

University of Santo Tomas (UST) head coach Pido Jarencio might find himself in hot water over his comments against his bashers after the Growling Tigers ended a three-game slide in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

UST rediscovered its winning ways after beating Far Eastern University (FEU), 79-70, last Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena to keep a tight hold of the solo fourth spot.

Jarencio, known for his humor and throwing jests during interviews, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the Tigers faithful despite a string of setbacks preventing his team from ascending in the standings.

“This is for the management, which is UST. The clerics for their continued support. Then to our sponsor, Boss Alfrancis [Chua], for always being there supporting us” he said.

“My only regret so far is for our true UST fans who are always there win or lose. Maybe because we’re on a slide they’re not as many as before. But when we start winning, they’ll be back.”

Jarencio, however, took a scathing swipe at his critics.

“I have a lot of bashers, I love you all. Mamatay na kayong lahat!” he said with a straight face although his comments drew hearty laughter inside the packed press room.

“That’s it. But for me, we’ll just keep on fighting, keep on playing. This team will compete no matter what,” the architect of UST’s last title conquest 18 years ago said.

Daily Tribune tried to get the UAAP’s comment about Jarencio’s quips that went viral but has yet to reply, as of press time.

Jarencio did not finish the postgame presser and exited the pressroom.

“Thank you, I need not say more. I don’t know. Thank you,” said Jarencio, who returned last year to replace Bal David.

The Tigers improved to a 5-6 win-loss record and added a little clearance from pursuers Ateneo de Manila University, Adamson University and FEU, who carry similar 3-7 slates.

“We’re looking at our last four games as do-or-die games. That’s our mindset,” Jarencio said.