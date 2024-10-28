Jake Cuenca ‘immerses’ in jail for new role

Jake Cuenca knows about going solo, as he continues to stand out in the industry on his own. For his latest one, Jake revealed he spent two months at a Mandaluyong City jail to prepare for his role.

Without relying on a regular onscreen partner to enhance his appeal, Jake has built a stellar career as one of the most dedicated and serious actors of his generation. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to play any character that comes his way, and his versatility has opened doors to two monumental projects that place him at the forefront of two major streaming platforms.

Jake, who recently signed a three-year renewal contract with his home network ABS-CBN, has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. In 2009, Jake gained significant attention for his portrayal of David “Dave” Garcia Jr., a charismatic yet conflicted soldier in ABS-CBN’s Tayong Dalawa. This role catapulted him to stardom, with the show becoming a massive hit across Asia and Africa. Over the years, he has continued to push boundaries, taking on a diverse array of leading and supporting roles on various television projects.

In 2022, Jake made waves again on the action-packed teleserye The Iron Heart, playing Eros del Rio — the central antagonist of the show’s second season. Following this, he was featured in a key role on the critically acclaimed thriller Cattleya Killer, before reclaiming leading man status in the Viu original K-Love.

Most recently, Jake starred in the Philippine adaptation of the K-drama What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim. He portrayed the enigmatic Cyrus “Morpheus” Castillo. While the show’s primary focus was romance, Jake’s character addded a layer of complexity, as Cyrus provided the series’ main conflict. Jake’s role on that show was crucial, as his character’s interactions significantly elevated the emotional stakes of the narrative.

In cinema, Jake has delivered a series of impressive performances. He has appeared in mainstream titles such as In the Name of Love, My Neighbor’s Wife, and Status: It’s Complicated, but it was his work in the indie scene that brought him international acclaim. He played a character named Jake in Mulat (Awaken) and earned two Best Actor awards for his efforts: one at the International Film Festival Manhattan in 2014 and another at the World Cinema Festival in Copacabana in 2016, establishing him as a globally recognized talent.

Now, Jake is poised to take center stage in the highly anticipated Prime Video series What Lies Beneath, which will also air on the Kapamilya Channel. Directed by Dado Lumibao and produced by the ABS-CBN business unit RCD Narratives, this series revolves around a murder mystery involving six women and two men, with Jake’s character expected to bring an important layer of suspense and intrigue to the story as viewers grapple with the question: Did he really do it?

As if dominating one major platform wasn’t enough, Jake’s next project brings him to Netflix with the original film The Delivery Guy, directed by Lester Pimentel. In this thrilling, high-octane film, Jake will play a ruthless mafia boss as the film follows an ordinary guy who gets caught in an extraordinarily dangerous situation.

With Jake headlining projects on two of the world’s largest streaming platforms, his in-demand status is truly undeniable. His ability to take on complex, challenging roles allows him to push the boundaries of his craft, solidifying his legacy as one of the most respected and formidable actors in the Philippines. His command over the screen proves that there is no one quite like him.