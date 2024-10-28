I am MAD Concludes ‘Padayon’ Series, Inspires Youth to Champion Mental Health Advocacy

Healing Through Words: MAD Talks Padayon 2024

The recent MAD Talks Padayon 2024 event proved that words and stories can be powerful avenues for healing, community, and resilience. The gathering brought together youth voices, touching stories, and mental health advocates in a moving celebration of vulnerability and support.

Renowned poet Ron Canimo captivated the audience with “911” from "Sa Buwan Kita Natagpuan", sharing how writing became a lifeline during his darkest moments. “Mas gusto mong gumising sa umaga na alam mong may handang umunawa sa’yo,” he shared, giving the audience a glimpse into how the simple act of understanding can lift the spirit.

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Sky Quizon candidly spoke of his experiences with mental health challenges. His journey with resilience became a testament to his gratitude for life, inspiring attendees to face their struggles with courage.

Christian Marx Rivero, co-founder of I am MAD, reflected on the organization’s 14-year journey from two volunteers to a community of nearly 600, impacting over 4,800 students. “Piliin maging bahagi ng solusyon, hindi ng problema,” Rivero stated, highlighting the collective spirit that has fueled their growth.

In the heartfelt ‘Kwentong Nagmahal’ segment, Jao Jundam, lead for international relations, remembered his late friend Bea and the profound impact of their friendship. Meanwhile, content lead Jake Villanueva opened up about the grief of losing his grandmother and mother, sharing how he found moments of peace amid deep loss.

MAD Camp lead Kaye Chia recounted how life-saving surgery became a turning point in her life, leading her toward her purpose in volunteering. Mental health coach Ymari Kristia Pascua emphasized the power of self-care and self-love, underlining how a strong support system can be essential to well-being.

An attendee, Berlheyn Maggay from FEU’s Anti-Bullying Core Group, summed up the sentiment, saying, “Our scars show how we’ve lived through pain. I’m grateful to be part of MAD Talks Padayon 2024, advocating for mental health awareness.”

Through poems, stories, and shared experiences, MAD Talks Padayon 2024 was a meaningful celebration of mental health advocacy, underscoring the power of community and compassion to transform lives.