I am MAD Concludes ‘Padayon’ Series, Inspires Youth to Champion Mental Health Advocacy

In a meaningful conclusion to its three-year ‘Padayon’ campaign, I am MAD (Making A Difference) Volunteers, Inc. recently gathered over 500 young advocates at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City for an uplifting celebration focused on mental health advocacy.
Through a combination of inspiring stories, emotional poetry, and live performances, the ‘MAD Talks Padayon’ event underscored the essential role of community support in addressing mental health challenges. The gathering reignited a shared commitment among youth to promote mental health awareness and embrace the spirit of volunteerism.
The recent MAD Talks Padayon 2024 event proved that words and stories can be powerful avenues for healing, community, and resilience. The gathering brought together youth voices, touching stories, and mental health advocates in a moving celebration of vulnerability and support.
Renowned poet Ron Canimo captivated the audience with “911” from "Sa Buwan Kita Natagpuan", sharing how writing became a lifeline during his darkest moments. “Mas gusto mong gumising sa umaga na alam mong may handang umunawa sa’yo,” he shared, giving the audience a glimpse into how the simple act of understanding can lift the spirit.
Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Sky Quizon candidly spoke of his experiences with mental health challenges. His journey with resilience became a testament to his gratitude for life, inspiring attendees to face their struggles with courage.
Christian Marx Rivero, co-founder of I am MAD, reflected on the organization’s 14-year journey from two volunteers to a community of nearly 600, impacting over 4,800 students. “Piliin maging bahagi ng solusyon, hindi ng problema,” Rivero stated, highlighting the collective spirit that has fueled their growth.
In the heartfelt ‘Kwentong Nagmahal’ segment, Jao Jundam, lead for international relations, remembered his late friend Bea and the profound impact of their friendship. Meanwhile, content lead Jake Villanueva opened up about the grief of losing his grandmother and mother, sharing how he found moments of peace amid deep loss.
MAD Camp lead Kaye Chia recounted how life-saving surgery became a turning point in her life, leading her toward her purpose in volunteering. Mental health coach Ymari Kristia Pascua emphasized the power of self-care and self-love, underlining how a strong support system can be essential to well-being.
An attendee, Berlheyn Maggay from FEU’s Anti-Bullying Core Group, summed up the sentiment, saying, “Our scars show how we’ve lived through pain. I’m grateful to be part of MAD Talks Padayon 2024, advocating for mental health awareness.”
Through poems, stories, and shared experiences, MAD Talks Padayon 2024 was a meaningful celebration of mental health advocacy, underscoring the power of community and compassion to transform lives.
In a heartfelt close to a powerful three-year journey, I am MAD (Making A Difference) co-founder and chief executive volunteer Maco Ravanzo announced the conclusion of the ‘MAD Talks Padayon’ series. “With heavy hearts but smiles on our faces, we mark the end of our MAD Talks Padayon series,” Ravanzo shared, emphasizing that a successful advocacy often reaches a point where its impact can continue without further guidance.
The ‘MAD Talks Padayon’ series, launched in 2022 at RCBC Theater in Makati and continuing in 2023 at Jose Rizal University Theater, sought to empower Filipino youth as mental health champions. Its final event, held with partners like SM Cares and the National Youth Commission, included youth leaders and students, celebrating shared achievements in mental health advocacy.
“This farewell isn’t because we failed,” Ravanzo explained. “We’re stepping back so other passionate advocates can take the lead.” Supported by organizations including CID Communication, Photo X Media Studios, and PageOne Media Group, the series leaves behind a strong legacy of resilience, compassion, and community-driven change.
To mark a new chapter in their advocacy, I am MAD recently unveiled the "Sa Ngayon, Padayon" journal, a fresh project aimed at celebrating the inspiring journeys of their volunteers and capturing poetic works from the 'Mga Tala at Tula' community by @roncanimoph. Revealed at the event's close, the journal is designed for reflection and purposeful action, offering supporters and advocates a personal space to document their own experiences and commitment to positive change.
The launch event, hosted by Minette Geñorga, Lorrie Ople, and Lee Gerona, featured an array of memorable performances, including a magic show by Impossibros and musical contributions from Kyle Ralvin Pasajol and Derick “OC-J” Gernale. In a symbolic finale, the team, joined by volunteers, performed “Seasons of Love,” urging everyone to continue supporting advocacy projects that spark meaningful change across the nation.