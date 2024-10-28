‘Healthier’ champorado, anyone?

A local subsidiary of a Japanese company recently launched a “healthy” version of champorado, the sweet chocolate rice porridge popular among Filipinos.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Phoebe Juguiad of BiotechJP Corporation said the company’s version of champorado is made from real malagkit (sticky) rice.

Why is it a healthier version? “We don’t use preservatives to make it last for one year,” Juguiad said.

“We use Japanese technology, and it’s made from 100-percent cacao from Davao, so you get all the benefits of cacao with no other rice used besides glutinous rice,” she noted.

Juguiad said BiotechJP’s champorado is ready-to-eat and can be enjoyed hot or cold (microwaved or soaked in hot water) and with milk.

BiotechJP also offers various rice options that are low in carbohydrates and protein, specifically designed for kidney disease patients.

Echigo is a protein-reduced rice specially formulated for individuals with pre-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD).

“Patients with CKD are often required to adhere to a low-protein diet to alleviate the strain on their kidneys and slow the progression of the disease,” Juguiad explained.

“Echigo offers a palatable and nutritious alternative for these patients, allowing them to enjoy rice while adhering to their dietary restrictions,” she said, pointing out that it contains 86-percent less protein than regular white rice.

Patients with CKD cannot process excess protein, which results in fewer food options for them.

“Filipinos are rice eaters, and the products offer patients an option to still enjoy rice without the risk of consuming too much protein,” she said.

“The product does not offer a cure for CKD but rather provides an option to enjoy rice that tastes like regular white rice,” she added.

CKD is one of the leading causes of illness and death in the Philippines, affecting around 2.3 million Filipinos, according to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI).

The NKTI estimates that one Filipino develops chronic kidney disease every hour, or about 120 Filipinos per million population each year.

Dialysis patients

It noted that the number of dialysis patients in the country rose by 42 percent, from 25,125 in 2022 to 35,714 in 2023, attributing the increase to the consumption of too much sugary food.

BiotechJP said it also offers Gohan Lite, specifically designed for those who want to reduce calorie and carbohydrate intake without sacrificing the pleasure of eating rice.

Juguiad said Gohan Lite is ideal for individuals pursuing weight loss or managing health conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

BiotechJP also provides Insta Rice (pre-cooked rice) and Rice to Go, which Juguiad described as a perfect “go bag” item because it can last for up to a year without refrigeration or special storage.

The products are licensed by the Food and Drug Administration.

Founded in 1994, Biotech Japan Corp. is based in Niigata Prefecture.