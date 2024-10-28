Harry Roque, 2 others charged with human trafficking

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) filed a non-bailable qualified trafficking in persons complaint on Monday, 28 October, against former presidential spokesperson Herminio “Harry” L. Roque and two others in connection with alleged criminal activities by Lucky South 99 Corporation, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Porac, Pampanga.

This complaint, filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ), supplements an initial complaint lodged on 10 September.

Roque faces charges of qualified trafficking in persons for alleged violations under several sections of Republic Act (RA) 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003, as amended. The other respondents in the supplemental complaint are Mercides Peralta Macabasa and Ley Tan.

The complaint alleges that “Respondent Roque benefited from the fruits of the trafficking in persons operations and other illegal activities of Lucky South 99 and Whirlwind and he kept silent about it. As an officer of Lucky South 99, respondent Roque knows that there is something not right about what is happening inside the compound and he intentionally withheld such information from the police or from any law enforcement agents.”

Whirlwind Corporation owns the property leased by Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga.

According to the complaint, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Chairman Alejandro Tengco and Assistant Vice President Jezza Mariz Fernandez confirmed at a 10 July Senate hearing that Roque is not only legal counsel for the Porac POGO but also an officer of Lucky South 99 involved in its application for an Internet Gaming License.

The complaint further notes, “These pieces of evidence show the direct participation of respondent Roque in the furtherance of the illegal activity of Lucky South 99. Respondent Roque’s deep-seated involvement with Lucky South 99 and Whirlwind is further bolstered by the presence of his Executive Assistant in the person of Mr. Alberto Rodulfo Dela Serna Dela Serna, living inside the compound of Lucky South 99 for free (22 and 28 August 2024 House Quad Comm hearing), and who maintains a joint bank account respondent Roque (04 September 2024 House Quad Comm hearing).”

The complaint against Macabasa states that she identified herself as “one of the key officers and authorized representatives, specifically as Security Compliance Officer, of Lucky South 99 in its application with PAGCOR for an Internet Gaming License.”

It also states that Ley Tan “cooperated in the trafficking in persons and other illegal activities of Lucky South 99 by becoming the head of its Accounting Department, evidenced by the Organization Chart that Lucky South submitted to PAGCOR in its application for an Internet Gaming License.”