Governor explains Batangas flooding

The floodwaters have receded in Batangas, but the experience is one that Venice, a resident of Laurel, won’t soon forget.

During the peak of tropical storm “Kristine,” Venice, like many others, sought refuge at the barangay hall in Balakilong. The floodwaters rose to the level of the houses — a rare occurrence in the area.

“There are many trees, so it doesn’t usually flood in Batangas,” he remarked.

Venice believes the flooding was worsened by a bridge blocked by debris, leading to two days of inundation.

"The bridge here has collapsed, which is why the flood has come to our area. The floodwaters are deep, and now they have reached the level of our houses,” he said.

The flooding has displaced over 27,000 families across Batangas and tragically resulted in the loss of 54 lives during the storm. In a recent press briefing, Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas addressed the reasons behind the massive floods.

Mandanas clarified that quarrying activities were not to blame; the flooding was primarily caused by an unprecedented amount of rainfall over three consecutive days.

“The true cause of this is the water flowing from Taal, particularly the Pansipit River, which became blocked after the volcanic eruption in 2020,” he stated.

He criticized the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for failing to dredge the Pansipit River, arguing that this significantly contributed to the severity of the flooding in towns surrounding Taal Lake, including Laurel.

The impact of “Kristine” has been widespread, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the number of reported fatalities has risen to over 100, with 116 deaths confirmed as of 28 October.

Among these, 10 have been validated, while the remaining fatalities are still undergoing verification. Additionally, 39 individuals are reported missing and 109 others have sustained injuries.

“Kristine” has affected approximately 6.7 million people, or 1.6 million families, across 10,147 barangays nationwide. Of those affected, 980,355 individuals have been displaced and are currently seeking refuge in 6,286 evacuation centers.

The storm has also caused significant economic damage, with agricultural losses estimated at P2.5 billion and infrastructure damage totaling P1.5 billion.

As local authorities work to provide humanitarian aid, concerns have emerged regarding potential outbreaks of diseases such as dengue and leptospirosis among evacuees.

The provincial government is actively monitoring health conditions as residents take refuge in evacuation centers, including barangay halls.

The community of Laurel, unaccustomed to such flooding, is urgently calling for relief assistance, including essential supplies like rice and canned goods.

Venice emphasized the dire situation, stating, “We need any kind of relief assistance,” and noted that many homes were destroyed and filled with mud.

Efforts are ongoing to address the immediate needs of the community, with government officials working to clear blockages from the bridge, according to Venice.