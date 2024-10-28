Go's Malasakit Team aids Kristine victims in Binangonan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team brought immediate relief to Typhoon Kristine victims in Binangonan, Rizal, on 27 October, distributing 300 grocery packs and providing warm meals to residents of Barangays Libis, Calumpang, and Tayuman.

In his message, Go emphasized the importance of quick response and unity in times of calamity, saying, “Sa panahon ng sakuna, importante ang pagkakaisa at mabilisang pagtugon upang matiyak na may sapat na pagkain at tulong para sa ating mga kababayan.”

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also underscored his push for Senate Bill No. 188, which would establish a Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) to centralize disaster response and recovery efforts. He noted that a dedicated, Cabinet-level department would ensure efficient, organized disaster management across the country.

Further highlighting his commitment to disaster preparedness, Go referenced Senate Bill No. 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which seeks to establish fully equipped evacuation centers in every locality to enhance the safety and dignity of evacuees.