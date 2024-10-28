Go aids ‘Kristine’ victims in Binangonan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team arrived in Binangonan, Rizal on Sunday, 27 October 27, bringing immediate relief to families affected by typhoon “Kristine” in Barangays Libis, Calumpang and Tayuman.

The senator, known as Mr. Malasakit for his dedicated service to calamity-stricken communities, ensured that assistance was promptly delivered to those in need.

Go’s Malasakit Team distributed 300 grocery packs to typhoon victims. Additionally, the team held a feeding initiative, providing warm meals to help alleviate hunger and uplift the spirits of affected families.

The senator renewed his call for the passage of Senate Bill 188, aiming to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). The proposed DDR would be a dedicated, Cabinet-level department that would handle disaster risk reduction, preparedness, response and recovery. The DDR would centralize disaster-related responsibilities, ensuring efficient and proactive disaster response.

If enacted into law, the proposed department would focus on pre-disaster preparations such as prepositioning of goods and evacuation coordination. Following disasters, it would lead rehabilitation efforts to restore normalcy swiftly and improve the resilience of affected areas.

Additionally, Go highlighted Senate Bill 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. This proposed legislation seeks to create permanent, fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers nationwide, enhancing the country’s readiness for future emergencies.