Globe Group pilots Phl’s first laser comms system with transcelestial

Globe Telecom, Inc. and its affiliate Asticom Technology, Inc. have successfully piloted the first laser communications system, developed by Singapore-based Transcelestial Technologies Pte Ltd., in the country.

Globe said over the weekend that the system aims to offer a cost-effective, quickly deployable alternative to traditional fiber optics, expanding the potential for 4G/5G coverage, improving port operations, and supporting key sectors like finance and business process outsourcing (BPO).

The pilot trial took place at the Philippine Arena, a 55,000-seat venue, during a large-scale event.

Transcelestial's CENTAURI devices were deployed to connect Globe’s Cell Site on Wheels (COWs) and ensure stable, high-speed connectivity across key points.

The CENTAURI device, a compact unit resembling a shoebox, provides fiber-like speeds without physical cables, creating a secure, laser-based network between buildings and other infrastructure.

“Laser communications hold immense promise for the future of high-speed, reliable connectivity, particularly in areas where deploying physical infrastructure is difficult or impractical,” said Joel Agustin, Globe Head of Service Planning and Engineering.

“With Transcelestial’s innovation, we are not only enabling faster deployment but also enhancing the overall network experience for our customers.”

The laser communication technology demonstrated stable performance under challenging conditions, highlighting its effectiveness for quick and reliable deployment in high-demand environments.

The project also included comprehensive testing to validate its suitability as a network backhaul solution, assessing performance metrics and resilience in real-world scenarios. Additional tests focused on the system’s integration with existing optical backhaul networks to ensure consistent service delivery.

“Asticom played a key role in the rollout and implementation of Transcelestial’s laser technology during the proof-of-concept demonstration in North Luzon,” said Marc Kerveillant, Asticom’s General Manager for Engineering.

“This project tested the reliability of Transcelestial’s laser tech as a network backhaul, showcasing its potential for seamless, high-performance connectivity.”

Mohammad Danesh, Transcelestial’s co-founder and CTO, underscored the project’s implications for the future of telecommunications infrastructure.

“The Philippine Arena project represents more than just a successful event connectivity solution; it’s a blueprint for the future of agile telecommunications infrastructure deployment.

By combining our CENTAURI laser technology with Globe’s network expertise and Asticom’s implementation, we’ve demonstrated how next-generation technologies can seamlessly integrate with and enhance existing network architectures.”

“This collaboration is a prime example of how the telecom industry is evolving toward agile, efficient, and scalable solutions that meet the rising demand for high-speed connectivity,” he added.