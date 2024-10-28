File raps vs Digong, Ombudsman prodded

House Quad Committee co-chair Bienvenido Abante Jr. on Monday called on the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Ombudsman to study the filing of appropriate charges against former President Rodrigo Duterte following his admission of responsibility for the killings in connection with his administration’s brutal drug war.

At the Senate hearing on Monday, Duterte said he took “full legal responsibility” for the anti-drug war and the police should be spared from its consequences.

He did not offer any excuses or apologies, saying he did what he had to do to protect the country from illegal drugs.

Abante, chairperson of the House Committee on Human Rights, said Duterte’s statement made as he testified at the Senate could pave the way for investigations by the DoJ and Ombudsman.

“The House Quadcom has already unearthed evidence and testimony that bolster allegations that the victims of the war on drugs were innocent, that they were victims of a campaign that had the blessing of Malacañang,” said the lawmaker.

“We have testimony that shows the former president issued directives and gave the green light to a reward system that led to the deaths of innocents. If the former president says that he is taking responsibility for the illegal and fatal acts of law enforcement during his administration, then he should be held accountable,” he added.

According to Abante, Duterte’s admission could implicate him in both Philippine and international courts, including the International Criminal Court.

Abante pointed out that Philippine law prohibits murder and extrajudicial killings, and Duterte may no longer be shielded from investigation and prosecution.