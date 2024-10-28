Fashion x Function: Zaxy Phl opens first branch in Manila

cFilipinos looking to engage in some retail therapy ahead of the stressful holiday season can now treat themselves to shoes from Zaxy. The brand that showcases flair and comfort opened its first Metro Manila branch at Ayala Malls Manila Bay on Wednesday, 23 October. The launch party was an exciting affair, with every corner and shelf occupied by eager shoppers.
Guests, content creators, and influencers showcased their chic and classy spirit as they picked the perfect pair of Zaxys to wear confidently.
Even visitors to Ayala Malls were drawn into the shop by its inviting atmosphere. They were eager to check out all the footwear on offer.
From flats and sandals to platform shoes and wedge heels, Zaxy ensures that every woman feels comfortable in her footwear while allowing her to style outfits however she wishes.
Producing vibrant and bold footwear for women since 2008, Zaxy upholds its commitment to sustainability, setting the bar for eco-conscious, 100% vegan-friendly designs that provide both fashion and comfort.
The Brazilian brand first launched in the Philippines in 2023 and currently has stores in select Ayala Malls and SM Department Stores.
Through a carefully curated blend of molded plastic used in their footwear, Zaxy ignites women’s vibrant personalities, bringing out their empowered spirit without compromising quality.
Unlike other jelly shoes available on the market, Zaxy listens to modern tastes and offers trendsetting designs, allowing women to match their Zaxys with anything—from casual day outfits to elegant night looks.
As Zaxy continues to produce fashion-forward footwear, every woman can stand out with her inner fashionista and embody the brand’s love for confidence and self-expression.