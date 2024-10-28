Fans assume Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn are dating

Fans speculate dating rumors between Kendall Jenner and Joe Alwyn after they were seen together in a photo taken at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala on 19 October.

Alwyn also liked Jenner’s Instagram post from the celebration, which further sparked the speculation. Fans think this translates to a soft launch.

The Conversations with Friends actor was formerly in a relationship with Taylor Swift, who has a long list of issues with Jenner’s half-sister, Kim Kardashian, and her ex-husband Kanye West. Swift’s feud with West traces back to the latter’s interruption of Swift’s VMA speech in 2009. In 2016, the “Runaway” singer degraded Swift in his song “Famous,” claiming that Swift agreed to have her name used in the song. Kardashian said later in the year that Swift approved of the song lyrics.

Alwyn witnessed all the drama unfolding in the life of the “Lover” artist. They met in 2016, and became in a relationship from 2017 to 2023. They broke up due to “differences in their personalities.”

Supporters of the Swift-Alwyn relationship were quick to voice out their thoughts on social media about the British actor’s rumored relationship with Jenner.

“This would be huge because as you know Swifties would go crazy because we know the past between Taylor, Kim [Kardashian] and Kanye [West], and Joe is Taylor’s ex, so him dating a KarJenner would be wild,” one TikTok user shared.