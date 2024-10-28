DOTr and Megaworld partner for National Bike Day

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its Road Transport and Infrastructure Sector, represented by Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Jesus Ferdinand D. Ortega and Assistant Secretary PMGen. James Andres B. Melad (Ret.), formalized a partnership with Megaworld Corporation to celebrate this year’s National Bike Day.

Themed "Ride Together, Thrive Together," this year's National Bike Day highlights the collective efforts of the active transport community, emphasizing the interconnected benefits of active transport for economic growth, mobility, environmental protection, and health.

The celebration, running from 21-24 November, will include various events such as an ACTIVE Training in collaboration with the Dutch Embassy at Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, an Active Transport Expo, a Fun Run, a Community Ride, and an Awarding Ceremony in ArcoVia City.

Representing Megaworld Corporation at the signing ceremony were Senior Assistant Vice President Michael G. Lao, Senior Manager Ma. Aurora Pastolero-David, Deputy General Manager Florytess Layug, Assistant Manager Judith Andrea Zabala, and Project Officers Jason Madrinico and Marlon Villegas.