Dongfeng Motors unveils cutting-edge EVs and exclusive promos at the 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit

Pasay City, 24 October 2024 — At the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, Dongfeng Motors Philippines (DFM), in collaboration with Diamond EV Auto Corporation, proudly presents its latest electric vehicle lineup at the 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS). Themed “Spark Change, Drive Electric,” this year’s summit, hosted by the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) from 24 to 26 October at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia, spotlights advancements in EV technology and sustainability for Filipino motorists.

Dongfeng’s diverse range of EVs promises to captivate eco-conscious attendees with models designed to blend innovation, efficiency, and style. Visitors at the DFM booth will have the chance to explore each unit and take advantage of exclusive offers tailored for the summit: