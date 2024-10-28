Dongfeng Motors unveils cutting-edge EVs and exclusive promos at the 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit

Pasay City, 24 October 2024 — At the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, Dongfeng Motors Philippines (DFM), in collaboration with Diamond EV Auto Corporation, proudly presents its latest electric vehicle lineup at the 12th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS). Themed “Spark Change, Drive Electric,” this year’s summit, hosted by the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) from 24 to 26 October at the SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia, spotlights advancements in EV technology and sustainability for Filipino motorists.
Dongfeng’s diverse range of EVs promises to captivate eco-conscious attendees with models designed to blend innovation, efficiency, and style. Visitors at the DFM booth will have the chance to explore each unit and take advantage of exclusive offers tailored for the summit:
- Nanobox – The Ultimate Urban Sidekick: Compact, stylish, and ideal for city driving, with a PHP 150,000 cash discount or a 20% down payment option starting at PHP 48,000.
- Nammi – The Trendy Bestie: A chic yet efficient choice for modern drivers, available with a PHP 50,000 cash discount or a low down payment of PHP 68,000.
- MHero – Dynamic and powerful, with a substantial PHP 200,000 cash discount.
- Rich 6 – Your Dependable Partner: For added versatility, the entry variant comes with a PHP 490,000 discount, while the standard variant offers a PHP 340,000 discount, exclusively for PEVS attendees.
Legado Motors is excited to present Dongfeng’s EV line during the EVAP event. This showcase underscores Dongfeng’s commitment to environmentally responsible alternatives that benefit both the motoring market and the planet,” said Brennan Singson Lim, Deputy CEO of Legado Motors, the official distributor of Dongfeng in the Philippines.
Atty. Albert Arcilla, Managing Director of Dongfeng Philippines, also emphasized the brand’s commitment to eco-friendly motoring: “Dongfeng’s presence at PEVS reflects our ongoing efforts to bring diverse EV options to the Philippines, supporting sustainable transportation across all lifestyles and life stages. We aim to make responsible motoring accessible to everyone.”
With live test drives and interactive exhibits, the summit offers a prime opportunity for anyone curious about electric vehicles to experience the future of Philippine transportation. Join Dongfeng at PEVS this weekend to learn more about the latest EV innovations, exclusive offers, and how to drive sustainable change in the country.
