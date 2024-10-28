DOJ urged to mull raps vs Duterte amid drug war admissions

House Quad Committee Co-Chair Bienvenido Abante Jr. on Monday called on the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Ombudsman to consider filing charges against former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte after his recent admission of responsibility for killings connected to his administration's drug war.

During a Senate hearing on Monday, Duterte stated he would “take full, legal responsibility” for his anti-drug campaign, adding that police should be spared from accountability. However, he maintained he would not offer apologies or excuses, asserting he acted to protect the country from illegal drugs.

Abante, chairperson of the House Committee on Human Rights, said Duterte’s statement could open the door to investigations by the DOJ and Ombudsman.

"The House Quad Comm has already unearthed evidence and testimony that bolster allegations that the victims of the war on drugs were innocent, that they were victims of a campaign that was given the blessing of Malacañang," said the lawmaker.

"We have testimony that shows that the president issued directives and gave the green light to a reward system that led to the death of innocents. If the former president says that he is taking responsibility for the illegal and fatal acts of law enforcement during his administration, then he should be held accountable."

According to Abante, Duterte’s admission may implicate him in both Philippine and international courts, including the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Abante noted that Philippine law prohibits murder and extrajudicial killings, warning that Duterte may no longer be shielded from investigation and prosecution.

“While he was President, the law and political considerations protected him. But now, this admission might be seen as enough basis for both Philippine and ICC prosecutors to hold him accountable,” Abante explained.

The ICC, which initiated a preliminary examination of Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, could interpret his statements as an endorsement of systematic actions against alleged drug offenders, potentially qualifying as crimes against humanity.

Although the Philippines withdrew from the Rome Statute in 2019, Abante pointed out that the ICC retains jurisdiction over incidents committed before this date, covering a significant portion of Duterte’s term.

“PRRD's admission should be taken seriously by both Philippine authorities and the international community. This is a crucial opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to human rights, justice, and the rule of law,” stressed Abante.

“The legal basis is there. We owe it to the victims and the Filipino people to pursue justice without fear or favor,” he added.

The government recorded over 7,000 deaths during Duterte’s controversial war on drugs. However, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno noted that 20,322 were reported killed from July 2016 to November 2017 alone, citing a Supreme Court resolution.

Local and international human rights organizations estimate that the death toll exceeds 30,000, predominantly affecting low-income families and communities.