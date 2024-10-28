DoJ integrates 24 new prosecutors

The Department of Justice-National Prosecution Service (DoJ-NPS) formally integrated 24 newly-appointed prosecutors on 14 to 18 October 2024 who underwent a five-day intensive training program.

In a statement, the DoJ said that the Onboarding Seminar for Newly-Appointed Prosecutors (OSNAP) is a five-day intensive training program providing new prosecutors with the Foundational Knowledge, Skills and Attitudes needed to effectively fulfill their mandates and perform their prosecutorial tasks efficiently and effectively.

Key topics cover the onboarding such as ethics for prosecutors, resolution and information drafting and effective trial preparation and courtroom strategies.

They engaged in interactive workshops and comprehensive training sessions led by seasoned prosecutor-trainers of the NPS.

This 15th iteration of the OSNAP was conducted in partnership with the International Development Law Organization (IDLO) through the support of the US Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

OIC-Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon and IDLO’s country manager Atty. Siavash Rahbari, graced the opening program and both highlighted the vital role that prosecutors play in upholding justice and strengthening the rule of law in the country.

Fadullon stressed that the lasting impact of the training on the country’s justice system.

“The knowledge and skills they gain will significantly benefit the communities they serve,” said Fadullon.