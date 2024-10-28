DOJ debunks Duterte’s increasing criminality claim: ‘Anecdotal, lacking support’

The Department of Justice (DOJ) debunked former President Rodrigo Duterte’s claim of a rise in drug-related crimes under President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s administration, calling it an "alarming assertion."

In a statement on Monday, DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla stated that the peace and order situation in the country “is not only stable but has also dramatically improved” during the Marcos administration. Remulla noted that Duterte’s remarks “completely contrast” current records maintained by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

“Such assertions, made during a Senate hearing on the previous administration's controversial anti-drug campaign, stand in stark contrast to the comprehensive data provided by the PNP,” Remulla said.

Citing the PNP’s report to President Marcos, Remulla said recorded crimes from 1 July 2022 to 31 January 2024 dropped to 324,368—a 10.66% decline from the 363,075 crimes reported between 1 December 2020 and 30 June 2022.

“Notably, seven out of eight focus crimes have seen significant declines, including a reduction in rape (11.08%), physical injury (10.59%), robbery (2.26%), murder (10.17%), carnapping (23.27%), and homicide (0.91%). The only exception is theft, which experienced a modest increase of 4.79%,” he further presented.

He emphasized that these “verified statistics” counter Duterte’s “anecdotal” assertions, lacking empirical support.

“With utmost respect for former President Duterte's leadership, we believe that his perception of an escalating crime rate does not reflect the reality supported by concrete data,” he stated.

Remulla added that maintaining peace and order remains a top priority for the Marcos administration, assuring Filipinos that the government is focused on ensuring stability and security nationwide.