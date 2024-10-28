DOH deploys more health workers to Bicol

The Department of Health (DOH) has deployed more health workers over the weekend to Bicol Region to attend to people in need of healthcare following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine.”

The DOH sent additional 39 doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals at the Naga City General Hospital, while 52 more will be joining fellow health workers at the Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center.

Meanwhile, DOH ambulances with standard equipment, medicines, and supplies will join the convoy of passenger buses provided by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

"Disaster response systems for health are working and in place,” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

“DOH joins the conveyor belt of aid directed by President Marcos Jr. to Bicol and elsewhere it is needed. We are serious when we say, 'bawat buhay mahalaga' - wala talagang maiiwan (Every life is important so nobody gets left behind),” Herbosa.

These augmentation staff include members of the WHO-recognized Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams (PEMAT) from the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital in Pampanga, the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium in Manila, and the Eastern Visayas Medical Center in Tacloban City.

There will also be health staff from the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital, Tondo Medical Center, and Valenzuela Medical Center.

The East Avenue Medical Center also sent staff along with the contingent.