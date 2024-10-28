DepEd, IBP launch free legal aid for educators

The Department of Education (DepEd) has partnered with the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) for the provision of free legal assistance to public school teachers and non-teaching personnel nationwide.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the partnership with IBP will give public school teachers and school-based non-teaching personnel access to legal advice and assistance in disputes and other legal concerns.

“We're happy to note that this legal assistance memorandum we’re signing with the IBP will benefit not only our teachers but also our school-based non-teaching personnel,” Angara said during the signing of a memorandum of agreement at DepEd central office in Pasig City on Monday.

"So these include administrative officers, accountants, clerks and bookkeepers all over the Philippines. So that will benefit not only the 800,000 plus but the 100,000 plus non-teaching personnel,” the DepEd chief added.

Angara noted that the partnership with IBP marks another milestone in DepEd’s efforts to support the welfare of teachers — one of the directives of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to the agency.

"We're not just giving praise to our teachers; we are providing true service, genuine public service, and appreciation for what they contribute to our loved ones," Angara said, noting that public school teachers will benefit from the expanded career progression and medical allowance initiative of President Marcos Jr.’s administration.

Angara also noted a personal connection, sharing that his father, former Senate President Edgardo Angara, served as IBP president in 1979.

IBP president Antonio Pido, executive vice president and governor for Western Mindanao Allan G. Panolong and other top officials of IBP welcomed the initiative, which they said aligns with IBP’s commitment to community service and supporting Filipino educators.