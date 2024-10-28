'Code Blue' still hoisted in 3 regions

Three regions in Luzon are still placed under the Department of Health's (DOH) highest disaster response level or "Code Blue" due to the widespread damages and casualties brought by Severe Tropical Storm (STS) "Kristine."

The regions under Close Blue are the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Bicol Region, according to DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo.

"Ang ibig sabihin ng Code Blue status, kapag naka-Code Blue ang DOH, 24 oras po na nagmo-monitor ang ating operation center at sinisigurado na ang datos na pumapasok mula sa field ay nakakarating sa tinatawag na incident commander (Code Blue status means that we monitor 24 hours a day and make sure that the data coming in from the field reaches the so-called incident commander)," Domingo explained in a televised press briefing on Monday.

A "Code Blue" status indicates the deployment of medical teams and experts during an emergency response.

Domingo added that they offered mental health services to individuals staying in evacuation centers.

"Sa panahon ng sakuna, panahon ng disaster response, mayroon tayong mental health and psychosocial services (In time of a disaster and during a disaster response, we offer mental and psychosocial services)," he said.

"Sa madaling salita, hindi lamang ang pangangatawan ang ating inaalagaan nguni't ang damdamin din (In other words, we are not only taking care of the body, but also the emotions)," he added.

Domingo noted that health workers deployed in evacuation centers are equipped with basic training on providing mental health support.

He stressed that "brief interventions" can help ease anxiety and trauma.

"Kahit simpleng kumustahan lang po sa evacuation center, malaking bagay po yan. Ang atin pong mga taong apektado nitong si Kristine at iba pang mga sakuna, dapat sila ay kinakausap natin. Alam po ng ating mga health workers yan (Even if it's just a simple 'hello' at the evacuation center may be a big deal. Our people affected by 'Kristine' and other disasters, we should be talking to them. Our health workers know that)," Domingo explained.

There are currently nearly one million individuals staying inside evacuation centers.