CdO bans overnight cemetery stay

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Department (CDRRMD) has declared all public and private cemeteries in the city as off limits from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on All Saints’ and Souls’ Day on Thursday and Friday this week.

Nick Jabagat, CDRRMD manager in an advisory said that no overnight stay will be allowed after 10 in the evening to ensure that no partying or drinking of liquor in public and private cemeteries.

“Visitors will only be allowed to visit their departed loved ones until 10 in the evening to ensure peace and orderly celebration of the Undas,” he said.

Jabagat said aside from the overnight stay ban, the prohibition of bringing lighters, matches bladed weapons, liquors and loudspeakers will also be strictly enforced.

Plastic bottled waters are also banned inside the cemeteries, public drinking stations will be installed for visitors to refill their tumblers.

Police, firemen, coast guard personnel and barangay tanods will be deployed in the 11 public cemeteries in the city.

The City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office (CLENRO) also announced the playground and other structures inside the City Public Memorial Park in Bolonsori Barangay Camaman-an were established to provide “green spaces” for those who will visit their departed loved ones.

The structures include a playground, basketball court, benches and cottages. These are being built while the memorial park is being renovated.

CLENRO also clarified that the big hole in the area is not meant for a swimming pool but is a man-made lagoon to address the flooding problem at the cemetery.

CLENRO said a study was conducted before work on the structures began as the budget for the project came from the national government, which requires local government units to provide designated green spaces.

Armin Cuenca, CLENRO head, also announced that a picnic grove will be provided to visitors where they can eat to ensure cleanliness of the city memorial park.