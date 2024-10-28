CCP delivers art education at Himig Himbing launch in Antique

“Maaari nating ibalik ang mga hele na ito na maging bahagi ng ating pang-araw-araw na buhay nang sa gayon ay lalo pa nating makilala ang ating mga sarili bilang Filipino (We can revive these lullabies to be part of our everyday lives so we can know more about ourselves as Filipinos),” said CCP artistic director Dennis N. Marasigan during the launch at the University of Antique (UA) in the town of Sibalom, Antique.

For its Visayas leg, the CCP, through its Arts Education Department, partnered with the Office of Senator Loren Legarda, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the Office of Congressman Antonio B. Legarda, Jr., and UA to hold “Himig Himbing: Ang Mga Ambahanun Natun” on 27 and 28 September.

“Sama-sama nating pangalagaan ang yaman ng ating nakaraan at ng ating kultura bilang mga Filipino (Together, let us take care of the riches of our past and culture as Filipinos),” said Senator Loren Legarda in a video message, emphasizing the responsibility of every Filipino to preserve and promote Philippine indigenous cultures.

The Antique launch featured a series of performances, including a joint rendition of the Bicolano lullaby “Katurog na, Nonoy” by award-winning guitarist Ivar Nicholas Fojas and dancer Sophia Ailsa Maunahan. Performing artist Arsela Labajo delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Dandansoy,” a lullaby from Antique. Homegrown talents of the University Dance Ensemble, Bachelor of Physical Education (BPED) Hublag Icons, and UA Chorale also performed, with soloists Kris Kyler Mission Esposo and Elizabeth Joy Santiago Guerra singing “Hele.”

UA chief administrative officer Reiner Paul Teologo expressed gratitude for being part of the project, noting that this is the first time national institutions such as CCP and NCCA have collaborated with the state university to implement their mandate of preserving and promoting Philippine arts and culture.

The team behind Himig Himbing, including Marasigan, Arts Education Department head Eva Mari Salvador, project lead Lino Matalang Jr., ethnomusicologist Sol Trinidad, with AA Legarda provided copies of the book Himig Himbing to the UA Library, received by its librarian Armila Serato and Teologo.

The highlight of the launch was the special screening of selected Himig Himbing music videos featuring the Bicolano lullaby “Katurog na Nonoy,” the traditional Kalinga lullaby “Wiyawi,” and the Visayan lullabies “Ili, Ili, Tulog Anay,” “Bata Alimahi,” and “Dandansoy,” among others.

Filmmaker Arden Rod Condez, a native of Antique, remarked: “It is always special to bring my films to my hometown. Seeing my kasimanwas react to the films I’ve made is always rewarding. My music video for Himig Himbing’s ‘Bata Alimahi’ is no exception. The song, despite its somewhat painful lyrics, is danceable. Seeing the audience bob their heads to it made me smile. I hope it sparks their interest in discovering more lullabies from other regions and unearthing additional songs from our place, aside from ‘Ili-ili, Tulog Anay’ and ‘Dandansoy.’”

Feedback from attendees indicated a strong appreciation for the project, with one audience member noting, “It is amazing to hear how traditional melodies can be reimagined in new ways. With music videos complementing the lullabies, they help us connect with the songs easily and appreciate our heritage more.”

The project does not solely revolve around performances; it also serves as a platform for mentorship and arts education for art-track educators, student teachers and community members. Over 150 workshop participants engaged in back-to-back workshops before the big launch.