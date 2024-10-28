CCP delivers art education at Himig Himbing launch in Antique

Do you still remember the lullaby your mother or caregiver sang as they cradled you to sleep? Those cherished melodies hold the essence of childhood memories within their gentle strains, embodying the timeless bond between a nurturer and their child.
Himig Himbing: Mga Heleng Atin, an institutional project of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), invites Filipino people to reminisce and reconnect with the beloved heles that resonate with many, evoking nostalgia and fostering a deeper connection to their roots.
With its strong commitment to conserving and revitalizing Philippine cultures and traditions, CCP adopts a multifaceted approach to promoting indigenous lullabies to contemporary audiences and nurturing a deep appreciation for Philippine songs and hele.
First launched in 2022, Himig Himbing has emerged as a transformative force in the local music landscape, emphasizing both indigenous and contemporary Filipino music. The project aims to strengthen cultural identity, connect artists with audiences and create a vibrant community centered on the nation’s rich musical heritage.
Moving beyond preservation, Himig Himbing encourages cultural innovation by blending traditional music with contemporary styles, producing music videos that resonate with modern audiences while maintaining the cultural context of the lullabies. To foster a deeper understanding of Filipino folk music and hele, and to create a sense of national identity, pride and connection to Filipino heritage — especially among younger generations — the CCP has toured the project to various parts of the country, starting with Pangasinan and Antique.
“Maaari nating ibalik ang mga hele na ito na maging bahagi ng ating pang-araw-araw na buhay nang sa gayon ay lalo pa nating makilala ang ating mga sarili bilang Filipino (We can revive these lullabies to be part of our everyday lives so we can know more about ourselves as Filipinos),” said CCP artistic director Dennis N. Marasigan during the launch at the University of Antique (UA) in the town of Sibalom, Antique.
For its Visayas leg, the CCP, through its Arts Education Department, partnered with the Office of Senator Loren Legarda, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the Office of Congressman Antonio B. Legarda, Jr., and UA to hold “Himig Himbing: Ang Mga Ambahanun Natun” on 27 and 28 September.
“Sama-sama nating pangalagaan ang yaman ng ating nakaraan at ng ating kultura bilang mga Filipino (Together, let us take care of the riches of our past and culture as Filipinos),” said Senator Loren Legarda in a video message, emphasizing the responsibility of every Filipino to preserve and promote Philippine indigenous cultures.
The Antique launch featured a series of performances, including a joint rendition of the Bicolano lullaby “Katurog na, Nonoy” by award-winning guitarist Ivar Nicholas Fojas and dancer Sophia Ailsa Maunahan. Performing artist Arsela Labajo delivered a heartfelt rendition of “Dandansoy,” a lullaby from Antique. Homegrown talents of the University Dance Ensemble, Bachelor of Physical Education (BPED) Hublag Icons, and UA Chorale also performed, with soloists Kris Kyler Mission Esposo and Elizabeth Joy Santiago Guerra singing “Hele.”
UA chief administrative officer Reiner Paul Teologo expressed gratitude for being part of the project, noting that this is the first time national institutions such as CCP and NCCA have collaborated with the state university to implement their mandate of preserving and promoting Philippine arts and culture.
The team behind Himig Himbing, including Marasigan, Arts Education Department head Eva Mari Salvador, project lead Lino Matalang Jr., ethnomusicologist Sol Trinidad, with AA Legarda provided copies of the book Himig Himbing to the UA Library, received by its librarian Armila Serato and Teologo.
The highlight of the launch was the special screening of selected Himig Himbing music videos featuring the Bicolano lullaby “Katurog na Nonoy,” the traditional Kalinga lullaby “Wiyawi,” and the Visayan lullabies “Ili, Ili, Tulog Anay,” “Bata Alimahi,” and “Dandansoy,” among others.
Filmmaker Arden Rod Condez, a native of Antique, remarked: “It is always special to bring my films to my hometown. Seeing my kasimanwas react to the films I’ve made is always rewarding. My music video for Himig Himbing’s ‘Bata Alimahi’ is no exception. The song, despite its somewhat painful lyrics, is danceable. Seeing the audience bob their heads to it made me smile. I hope it sparks their interest in discovering more lullabies from other regions and unearthing additional songs from our place, aside from ‘Ili-ili, Tulog Anay’ and ‘Dandansoy.’”
Feedback from attendees indicated a strong appreciation for the project, with one audience member noting, “It is amazing to hear how traditional melodies can be reimagined in new ways. With music videos complementing the lullabies, they help us connect with the songs easily and appreciate our heritage more.”
The project does not solely revolve around performances; it also serves as a platform for mentorship and arts education for art-track educators, student teachers and community members. Over 150 workshop participants engaged in back-to-back workshops before the big launch.
During Rumorolyong Himig: Film Workshop, Cinemalaya director Jonathan Jurilla shared his insights and creative processes with approximately 50 film enthusiasts, emphasizing that the visual voice should be based on truth and reality, with deep respect for cultures and traditions.
The Himig Himbing at Ako: Creative Expression Workshop, co-conducted by book illustrator Beth Parrocha, Trinidad, and medical practitioner-children’s book author Dr. Luis Gatmaitan, immersed participants in self-expression and creativity through arts and music.
The CCP elevated the arts education component to new heights with Himig Himbing extending its engagement beyond individual artists to include students in various aspects of the production.
“Students were actively involved in the production team, gaining valuable hands-on experience in technical theater and production assistance. Additionally, we integrated them into front-of-house duties, providing mentorship in ushering (including onstage escorting assignments) and audience management, further enriching their educational experience,” said CCP associate director Ariel S. Yonzon.
Through this launch, the CCP created a vibrant space for cultural exchanges and arts education. “This grassroots involvement not only helps preserve traditional music but also strengthens community ties. We engage universities, particularly mentors and teachers, because of its multiplier effect in educating our youth about our cultures. Through this outreach approach, we hope to contribute to a thriving cultural ecosystem that supports artistic expression and community engagement,” said Salvador.
With the positive reception of the project and a strong call for continuity in arts education initiatives, the CCP hopes to bring Himig Himbing to other regions in the country, illustrating how arts education can play a transformative role in personal and communal self-understanding.
The CCP is well-positioned to continue its vital mission of promoting arts education, recognizing its profound role in cultural preservation and community empowerment. By building on the success of initiatives such as Himig Himbing, the CCP can help shape a vibrant and culturally conscious future for the Philippines.