Can You Survive These Terrifying Villains?

The season for spine-chilling thrills is upon us once more, and what better way to spend the long Halloween break than by binging some of the scariest horror flicks available on Disney+. But instead of simply listing down the horror films and series, let’s dive into the true stars of the season: the villains. Lurking within Disney+’s darkest Halloween catalog, these terrifying characters aren’t just part of the story — they are the story. Their relentless pursuit, psychological torment, and deadly intent are here to keep you up at night, haunting your every move.

But here’s the real question: Can you survive?