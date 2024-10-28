BuCor pushes jail decongestion anew

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has expressed its full support for the ongoing legal, medical, dental, optical and decongestion programs of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) at the New Bilibid Prison.

BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. has instructed New Bilibid Prison Acting Superintendent Roger Boncales to ensure the security and safety of all participants in the PAO program, which is scheduled for 19 November and 9 December 2024.

Catapang stressed that the collaboration between the two agencies reflects a shared commitment to fairness and humane treatment for all inmates.

The PAO’s visits to the prison provide opportunities to engage with inmates, assess their legal and medical needs, and offer necessary assistance. By addressing overcrowding and providing legal and medical services, PAO contributes to a more rehabilitative and humane prison environment.