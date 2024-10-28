All roadbuilders’ path leads to PhilConstruct

The country’s leading infrastructure firms will converge for the 35th PhilConstruct, happening from 7 to 10 November at two major venues — the SMX Convention Center and the World Trade Center, both in Manila.

Contractors, developers, homeowners, architects, engineers, business leaders, government authorities and construction enthusiasts for a grand showcase of products, technology, equipment and services will participate in this year’s biggest construction expo, renowned for facilitating product and service sourcing, business-to-business networking, and insightful panel discussions, promises to be even more special as it commemorates 35 successful years in the industry.

With over 500 participating companies occupying more than 1,200 booths, attendees can explore thousands of innovative offerings featuring sustainable and eco-friendly materials, smart construction technologies, prefabricated and modular construction solutions, and cutting-edge architectural designs.

50-K participants expected

This year’s PhilConstruct anticipate around 50,000 attendees from diverse sectors, while the two venues will host a vibrant mix of local and international brands, from startups to established enterprises.

To celebrate this significant milestone, we have planned exciting activities, including celebrity guest appearances, a dedicated networking zone and a showcase of exceptional interior designs for a cause, all aimed at enhancing the visitor experience.

In addition to being a trusted sourcing platform, PhilConstruct will once again offer seminars and workshops led by industry pioneers.

Notable speakers include Rick Yelton, Editor at Large of World of Concrete, who will discuss the latest concrete trends; James Doran-Webb, an international driftwood sculptor, whose installations will adorn the SMX and World Trade Center lobbies; and Greg Farquhar, a seasoned technology consultant from Sydney, who will address the generational gap in technology adoption.

The event will feature jam-packed TechnoForum sessions covering diverse topics such as green construction, construction risk management, formwork design, tunnel and underground technologies, and the role of women in nation-building.

Every activity at the show is strategically curated to stimulate investments, job creation, and technological advancement in the Philippine construction industry. This aligns with the government’s infrastructure development plans and promotes sustainable urban development, reflected in this year’s theme: “Building 35 Years of Legacy Through Sustainable Industry Advancement.”

Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Tereso O. Panga expressed optimism about the expo’s impact on the construction sector, stating, “We are confident that this event will broaden insights from various industry leaders and stakeholders, enhancing the ease of doing business in the Philippines and positioning the country as the smartest choice for investments.”