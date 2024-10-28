All ports, airports operational

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) on Monday confirmed that all ports are now fully operational and that all passengers stranded by severe tropical storm “Kristine” have been accommodated on vessels.

“Our port operations are now back to normal, and we haven’t recorded any stranded passengers as of now,” PPA general manager Atty. Jay Daniel Santiago said in a radio interview.

Santiago added that all PPA-run ports have been instructed to prioritize the entry of emergency relief vehicles, particularly those from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Philippine Navy.

While some ports, such as Batangas Port, sustained minor damage from the storm, with two vessels colliding with the pier, the overall damage to ports nationwide is estimated at P110 million.

To alleviate the impact of heavy traffic and supply chain disruptions in areas affected by the storm, particularly in Camarines Sur and Albay, Santiago suggested alternative routes for passengers and delivery trucks heading to the Visayas.

Travelers can opt to depart from Batangas Port to Calapan City, then proceed to Roxas or Bulalacao in Oriental Mindoro, before reaching their final destination in the Visayas.

Matnog Port in Sorsogon, a crucial gateway for Ro-Ro vessels to the Visayas, is currently restricted to buses and trucks carrying relief goods.

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista announced that all airports nationwide are fully operational, with no significant damage reported. While some flights were canceled during the height of the storm, stranded passengers were provided assistance by airport authorities and airlines.

As the country prepares for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, a surge in travel is anticipated.