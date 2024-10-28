Abra deaf-mute shot dead

BAGUIO CITY — A candidate for municipal councilor shot a deaf-mute female multiple times last Sunday at her own residence in Tayum, Abra.

The victim was identified as Florida Alcaide Teneza, 39, and a resident of Sitio Pitao, Bagalay, Tayum, Abra. The suspect was identified as Bobby Briosos, former site security and a resident of Barangay Mudiit, Dolores, Abra.

Based on the blotter report of the Tayum Municipal Police, one of the watchmen of Barangay Bagalay called the police and informed them that a woman was shot. The shooting incident according to the police happened at around 10 p.m. of the said date.

Initial investigation of the police revealed that the suspect shot Teneza on different parts of her body killing her instantly. After the killing, Briosos fled to an unknown direction.

The Tayum police, together with the Police Intelligence Unit of Abra, Regional Mobile Force Battalion and the Provincial Mobile Force Company, conducted a manhunt operation against the suspect. At about 11:44 p.m. of 27 October, Briosos was arrested at their residence in Barangay Mudiit, Dolores, Abra.

According to the police report, Briosos was said to be a municipal councilor bet in Dolores, Abra under the local political party Asenso.