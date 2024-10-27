Zoetis shifts to Kicks e-Power

Zoetis Philippines, a subsidiary of the global animal health leader Zoetis, has shifted its employee fleet to Nissan Kicks e-Power vehicles as part of its sustainability efforts.

Zoetis, known for developing medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and other animal health technologies, has made sustainability a key strategic priority across its global operations.

The decision to adopt the Nissan Kicks e-Power reflects Zoetis’ commitment to integrating sustainability into its business practices.

The Kicks e-Power is the first electrified vehicle chosen for Zoetis Philippines’ Field Force, enabling employees to conduct their work with improved efficiency while supporting environmental stewardship.

“We are honored to have Zoetis Philippines choose the Kicks e-POWER in their journey towards sustainability,” said Nissan Philippines President Yasuhisa Masuda.

“Nissan and Zoetis share a commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility, paving the way for a greener future.”

The Kicks e-POWER features an electric motor-driven system, utilizing a gasoline engine solely to generate power for the battery, which results in a more fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly driving experience.

This system allows the vehicle to consume less fuel than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, contributing to reduced carbon emissions.

Zoetis’ decision aligns with its global strategy of advancing sustainability in animal health. The company’s focus on sustainability extends to its operations, where it aims to make eco-friendly choices in every aspect of the business, including employee mobility.

This partnership with Nissan is expected to reduce the company’s carbon footprint, especially as the Field Force, which plays a vital role in Zoetis’ operations, frequently travels for work.

The move also highlights the growing trend of companies opting for electrified vehicles to meet sustainability targets. Nissan’s e-Power technology offers a practical solution for businesses aiming to transition to more environmentally responsible practices.