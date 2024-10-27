Yin rules Maybank; Pagdanganan 18th

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AFP) — World No. 4 Yin Ruoning shot a superb final-round 65 to win her second tournament in three weeks at the US LPGA Tour’s Maybank Championship in Malaysia on Sunday.

The 22-year-old China number one Yin is in red-hot form on the LPGA Tour’s Asian swing, having won her home Buick Shanghai title a fortnight ago and finishing tied 14th at the BMW Championship in South Korea last weekend.

She took her third win of 2024 at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club by finishing on 23-under 265, a stroke clear of Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul.

Yin, Jeeno and South Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran all began the final day tied for the lead at 16-under par, but it was Yin who got over the line with a seventh birdie of her round at the final hole to complete a bogey-free card.

Ryu finished a stroke further back third on 21-under par.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan wound up 18th overall after a closing two-under 70.