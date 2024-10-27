Willie Revillame surprises guests

TV host Willie Revillame surprised everyone when he came to see former Vice President Leni Robredo to personally give his P3 million donation for Angat Buhay’s relief efforts for victims of typhoon “Kristine.”
In a conversation, Robredo said: “Ipapa-send ko na lang ang resibo (I’ll have the receipt sent).”
To which Revillame retorted: “Hindi, kahit wala na (No, no need).”
To this, Robredo said: “Bawal ‘yun sa amin, e. Kasi ina-account po namin lahat (That’s prohibited with us. We make an accounting of everything).”
Actually, It’s Showtime hosts Kim Chiu, Ogie Alcasid, MC and Lassy also donated their cash winning of P300,000 from their “Magpasikat” victory to Angat Buhay.
“Gusto lang aming i-share, ‘yung mapapanalunan aming, hindi pa man aming alam ang nangyari sa KristinePH pero ‘yung charity po aming ay para sa Angat Buhay foundation (We would like to just share, our winnings, we don’t know yet what happened to KristinePH but our charity is for Angat Buhay Foundation),” Chiu said in her speech.
Other celebrities who personally visited the Angat Buhay Office to deliver their relief goods were Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan and former Kapuso actress Bea Binene.
Eduard Bañez opens dating app business
Singer and former Star Magic artist Eduard Bañez is wearing a new hat.
The singer and Nickelodeon host is rendered busy with his dating app business which he formed three years ago with an American partner.
“The dating app project was inspired by the idea of helping people connect in meaningful ways, especially in today’s fast-paced digital world. I wanted to create something that wasn’t just about superficial matches but truly fostering connections,” Bañez told Daily Tribune in an online interview.
“Personally, I have tried using a dating app just to understand the user experience, and it was eye-opening — it made me realize what was missing and what could be improved,” he added, noting that his dating app, Taimi, “differs from existing dating applications by focusing on more in-depth compatibility and building meaningful relationships.”
“Instead of just swiping left or right based on looks, it encourages users to engage more deeply, fostering authentic interactions,” he stressed.
With the success of Taimi, the singer faced an imminent problem — hacking.
But he is unfazed as his dating app had already reached millions of subscribers and has secured an indelible niche in the tech-savvy competition.
Based in the US now, the singer described working abroad as a “transformative experience compared to my life in the Philippines.”
“The work culture, the diversity of people, and the fast-paced environment made me grow both professionally and personally. In the Philippines, there’s a strong sense of family and community that grounds you, but abroad, you learn to rely more on yourself and develop a broader worldview,” he said.
Bañez decided to leave showbiz to explore new opportunities and challenge himself in different ways.
“I felt like there was more to discover about myself outside the entertainment industry, and working abroad offered that space for growth,” he said.
Bañez’s dream is to bring Hollywood singer Adele in a concert in the Philippines. He is currently negotiating with Adele’s management in the US.