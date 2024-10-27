Willie Revillame surprises guests

TV host Willie Revillame surprised everyone when he came to see former Vice President Leni Robredo to personally give his P3 million donation for Angat Buhay’s relief efforts for victims of typhoon “Kristine.”

In a conversation, Robredo said: “Ipapa-send ko na lang ang resibo (I’ll have the receipt sent).”

To which Revillame retorted: “Hindi, kahit wala na (No, no need).”

To this, Robredo said: “Bawal ‘yun sa amin, e. Kasi ina-account po namin lahat (That’s prohibited with us. We make an accounting of everything).”

Actually, It’s Showtime hosts Kim Chiu, Ogie Alcasid, MC and Lassy also donated their cash winning of P300,000 from their “Magpasikat” victory to Angat Buhay.

“Gusto lang aming i-share, ‘yung mapapanalunan aming, hindi pa man aming alam ang nangyari sa KristinePH pero ‘yung charity po aming ay para sa Angat Buhay foundation (We would like to just share, our winnings, we don’t know yet what happened to KristinePH but our charity is for Angat Buhay Foundation),” Chiu said in her speech.

Other celebrities who personally visited the Angat Buhay Office to deliver their relief goods were Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan and former Kapuso actress Bea Binene.