UST ruins Pre's 31-point explosion

University of Santo Tomas (UST) spoiled Veejay Pre's career-high 31 points after a 79-70 win over Far Eastern University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 87 men's basketball tournament Wednesday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Nic Cabañero led the Growling Tigers with 16 points, three rebounds, and three assists as they fortified their hold of the fourth spot with a 5-6 win-loss record.

"It was a total team effort. We had a three-game losing streak so we have to get back to winning," UST head coach Pido Jarencio said.

Pre went 10-of-16 for the Tamaraws and grabbed 14 rebounds but it wasn't enough as they slid down to fifth place with Ateneo de Manila University and Adamson University with identical 3-7 slates.