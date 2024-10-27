Two ranking NPA leaders arrested in Makati City

The Philippine Army said two high-ranking leaders of the New People’s Army, identified as Gavino Panganiban and Marites David, were arrested on Sunday dawn in Pililia St., Brgy. Valenzuela, Makati City.

The alleged communist terrorists were caught in a law enforcement operation jointly conducted by the Army's 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) and the Southern Police District (SPD) of the Philippine National.

Panganiban has an existing arrest warrant for murder and attempted murder, while David has violated the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.