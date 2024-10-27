Trade fair showcases MIMAROPA products, talents

Various products from Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan (MIMAROPA) were showcased at the Glorietta 3 Activity Center in Makati City for the culmination of Tatak Pinoy: OBRA MIMAROPA, a celebration of the Southern Luzon region’s diverse products and talents organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 4 office.
DTI MIMAROPA regional director Rodolfo Mariposque said more than 50 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the region’s five provinces converged and offered a wide array of locally-made handicrafts, food, fashion, lifestyle, eco-friendly goods, health and wellness products, and many more.
The trade fair, which ran from 24 to 27 October, not only showcased the best of MIMAROPA’s creative industries and local enterprises but also a series of creative talks by experts from the film, music, art and fashion industries.
“We are driven by the passion and commitment of our entrepreneurs and artists. The Tatak Pinoy: OBRA MIMAROPA aims to connect and unite them, fostering a sustainable creative industry,” Mariposque said.
The event also honored top performers from the recent Cities and Municipalities Competitive Index and acknowledged regional winners of the Pamilihang Bayan ng Bidang Mamimili, a program recognizing local government units with public markets that uphold industry standards in consumer protection and empowerment.
Moreover, participants also gained valuable insights from informative talks on Halal certification, responsible seafood sourcing and market opportunities for coconut industry players.
The event was a revival of the successful MIMAROPA Naturally Agri Trade and Tourism Fair, held annually from 2015 to 2019.
Meanwhile, the Tatak Pinoy: OBRA MIMAROPA’s official logo pays homage to the region’s multicultural heritage, as the emblem symbolizes the intricate patterns used in handicrafts and clothing, the thriving butterfly industry, and the artistic expressions of the Mangyan communities.
The trade fair was a collaborative effort spearheaded by government agencies from the MIMAROPA region, including the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc.; the Department of Tourism and Agriculture; and the provincial government units of Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque and Palawan.