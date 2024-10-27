Toyota drives beyond carbon neutrality

Cars are among the major source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission and it is increasing annually because of economic and population growth, with many people acquiring vehicles for mobility. Reports project that vehicle to people ratio in the Philippines will rise from 114.7 to 672.9 vehicles per 1,000 people which will result in an even higher GHG emission, projected at 147 million tons by 2050. To address this and fulfill the country’s commitment of reducing its GHG emissions by 75 percent in 2030 under the Paris Agreement requires strategies like the car company Toyota’s Beyond Zero initiative.

Officials from Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMPC) led by its president, Masando Hashimoto, presented Beyond Zero at the 2024 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) at the Toyota Manila Bay on Saturday. Highlighting the initiative are the array of carbon neutral Toyota electrified vehicles (EV).

Among these Toyota machines are its hybrid EV, plug-in Hybrid EV, battery EV, fuel-cell EV and hydrogen-powered vehicle. The machines were not only displayed at the PIMS but the public got to test drive them.

The Beyond Zero integrated approach to sustainability, however, goes beyond simply reducing emissions through the production of EVs a hydrogen (H2) car, the Toyota Corolla Cross H2.

TMPC Corporate Affairs Group first vice president Josephine Villanueva said EV adoption in the Philippines requires charging infrastructure to increase the EV market penetration to 50 percent by 2040.

Beyond Zero also means diverse energy resources which Toyota is exploring and the company’s Life Cycle Action initiatives, including its target of achieving carbon neutrality in its manufacturing plant by 2035 through renewable energy use, energy efficiency, and future carbon offsetting.

TMPC works with its supplier, dealer, and logistics networks to reduce their environmental impact and promote sustainable practices. Moreover, TMP engages in end-of-life vehicle management by promoting responsible vehicle dismantling and battery recycling systems to minimize waste and maximize resource recovery.

Hashimoto emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, including the government, private sector, and customers, to achieve Toyota’s Beyond Zero vision. The company called for collective action to create a more sustainable and prosperous future for the Philippines.