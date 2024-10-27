The trailblazers of the local watch industry

Local watch brands came together for a collective to push forward the country’s watchmaking industry.

The Philippine watchmaking industry is slowly gaining recognition because of efforts by the minds behind young, pioneering brands such as De Guzman & Co., Ibarra, and Argos who are putting the country on the global horology map.

“When we were able to meet each other in some community forums, we realized that. We’re actually sharing the same vision,” Horacio Lim, founder of Argos Watches, said. “We came together to develop the watchmaking industry in the Philippines.”

Get to know the three homegrown brands that have emerged as trailblazers, blending heritage, craftsmanship and Filipino pride.

De Guzman & Co.

Since its establishment in 2015, De Guzman & Co has been dedicated to creating timeless craftsmanship rooted in Filipino heritage.

The luxury watch brand was founded by Jose Maria de Guzman, a master engraver and craftsman.

The brand is known for its deep commitment to the Filipino artisan tradition, producing handcrafted timepieces that embody elegance and history. De Guzman’s expertise in fine jewelry and engraving, which he learned from his family’s long-standing tradition in the jewelry business, became the foundation for the brand.

Each watch from De Guzman & Co. is carefully hand-engraved and assembled with attention to detail, resulting in heirloom-quality pieces that symbolize Filipino culture and craftsmanship.

Their collections often feature intricate patterns inspired by indigenous motifs, Spanish colonial architecture and traditional designs, making their watches more than just timekeepers — they are wearable works of art.

De Guzman & Co. is also celebrated for its exclusivity. With limited production runs, each piece is highly coveted among collectors, ensuring that the brand maintains its premium status.

Ibarra Watches

Ibarra Watches was founded by Nicholas Edward Co, in 2017 with the mission to reintroduce Filipino craftsmanship to the world of watches.

The brand is named after Crisostomo Ibarra, the iconic hero of José Rizal’s novel Noli Me Tangere, a symbol of patriotism and reform. This historical connection reflects the brand’s ethos of reviving a sense of national pride through horology.

Ibarra Watches offer affordable luxury, bridging the gap between mass-produced watches and high-end timepieces. The brand combines modern design with the charm of vintage-inspired aesthetics, and its timepieces are meant to serve as an everyday reminder of Filipino heritage.

Their best-selling collections, such as the Ibarra Sucesos and Ibarra Plaridel, often feature minimalist yet classic designs, with clean dials, sleek hands, and leather straps, appealing to those who appreciate understated elegance.

What sets Ibarra apart is its focus on local assembly and quality. The watches are assembled in the Philippines, promoting the growth of local craftsmanship and offering timepieces that Filipinos can be proud to wear. Despite being a young brand, Ibarra has already gained a loyal following, both locally and internationally.

Argos Watches

Argos is the newest player among the three, founded by Horacio Lim in 2020, a Filipino watch enthusiast with a vision to create a globally competitive, independent Filipino watch brand. Despite its young age, Argos has already made waves in the local watch community for its bold approach to design and craftsmanship.

Argos positions itself as a modern, luxury watch brand that offers world-class quality. Their collections are designed with a contemporary aesthetic, featuring bold dial designs, avant-garde materials, and mechanical movements, some of which are Swiss-made.

While the design language leans towards the modern and minimal, Argos’ core remains Filipino, with each timepiece subtly reflecting local inspiration, whether through colorways, materials, or symbolism.

The Argos Sanghaya collection, for instance, incorporates elements from Philippine history and tradition, using materials like abaca fiber or shell inlays.

Argos is also one of the first of the Filipino brands to experiment with mechanical watches, further pushing the boundaries of what local watchmakers can achieve.

What makes Argos stand out is its fusion of technical innovation and design, appealing to a younger, more adventurous market. It’s a brand that speaks to modern Filipinos who value both style and substance, while also aspiring to make an impact in the international luxury watch scene.