The most powerful Lamborghini ever: Revuelto unleashes an astonishing 1015 Horsepower

Named after an 1880s fighting bull, the Revuelto is the fitting heir to the Lamborghini Aventador which completed a historic 11-year run atop the hallowed Lamborghini lineup as its most potent sport car since it was launched in 2011.

While not the first hybrid from the Sant’Agata Bolognese-headquartered super car maker (that honor belongs to the Sián FKP 37, rolled out in 2019), the Revuelto is the most powerful ever — developing an incredible 1,015 hp. It is the brand’s first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (or high-performance electrified vehicle), and the Revuelto’s recent arrival in the Philippines represents the dawn of a new era in electrification here.

Francesco Scardaoni, director of Automobili Lamborghini Asia-Pacific Region, emphasized the significance of the Revuelto, stating, “Revuelto represents a significant milestone in the history of Lamborghini and an important pillar in our Direzione Cor Tauri electrification strategy. This iconic V12 HPEV delivers performance with its exceptional dynamism of electric torque vectoring and permanent four-wheel drive, ensuring the Revuelto expresses its amplified qualities both on track and in daily driving.”

He added that the Revuelto features a “perfect balance between enhanced driving emotions and reducing emissions,” a tenet now available to local Lamborghini customers and fans.

In terms of performance, the model is a true top-tier Lambo as it rockets from a standstill to 100kph in a scant 2.5 seconds, and reaches 200kph in seven ticks — on the way to a top speed that is said to exceed 350kph.

Making this possible is a powertrain composed of a 6.5-liter V12 engine supplemented by three electric motors — helped along with a mass-conscious design that leads to a marque-best weight-to-power ratio of 1.75kg/hp. This cements the Revuelto’s leadership in the super sports car segment. This is made possible in part with the hefty use of carbon fiber — produced via artisan craftsmanship at the factory. The material is deployed not only in the monofuselage and frame but also “in all elements of the bodywork,” along with the doors and bumpers.

Lamborghini’s latest model boasts an impressive 1015 hp, engineered not merely for the sake of high numbers, but as a testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance while embracing sustainable technology. This vehicle offers an unparalleled driving experience that seamlessly blends Lamborghini’s heritage with the future of hybrid performance.