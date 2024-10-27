The EV future is here

“At Suzuki, our goal is to be a company dedicated to enriching people’s lives through mobility solutions that not only meet current needs but also anticipate future demands. We recognize that staying attuned to local communities and providing innovative, environmentally friendly mobility is key to our mission,” said Norihide Takei, director and general manager of Suzuki Philippines’ Automobile Division. “As the world evolves, so does our approach to mobility. Our efforts toward carbon neutrality go beyond simply replacing gasoline-powered vehicles with electric ones.”

eVX Concept: A glimpse of the electric future

Among the event’s showstoppers was the Suzuki eVX. Inspired by the overarching concept of an “Emotional Versatile Cruiser,” the Concept eVX’s unmistakable progressive SUV silhouette is instantly distinct from that of a conventional SUV. The eVX’s upright posture, horizontal hood, commanding high seating, maximized cabin size, long wheelbase, large wheels, high ground clearance, and signature LED light elements are unmistakable design elements derived from Suzuki’s SUV heritage. With Dedicated EV platform offering safe battery technology, the Concept Electric SUV eVX is designed to offer class leading cabin comfort, convenience and connected features.

Meanwhile, futuristic design elements have been engineered to deliver high levels of aerodynamic efficiency by lowering the drag coefficient, distinguishing it as a car with advanced technology. Size-wise, the said concept EV measures 4,300mm long, 1,800mm wide, and 1,600mm tall.

The Concept eVX offers an impressive range of up to 550km (measured in modified Indian driving cycle (MIDC)). It is scheduled to be introduced to the market by 2025.