The EDIT: Goodies for howlin' good time

The merriest season begins soon, but before that, we will see some ghoulishness around town for the western Halloween tradition.
Of course, we all know that a major ingredient in any kind of celebration is the food! So, for this year’s All Hallow’s fest, DAILY TRIBUNE, with the theme, “Fright Night,” feasted on the following party staples after conquering our “fears.”
Amici
Among Manila’s best, the wood-fire oven-baked pizzas from Amici, home of authentic Italian pizzas, pastas and gelato, always bring smiles on everyone’s faces.
Amici executive chef Paolo Moran worked in restaurant kitchens in Florence and Sicily for a year to learn the culinary traditions of true Italian cooking. Now working in the Amici kitchen, he gives importance to the freshness of the ingredients to bring about the authentic Italian flavor.
What’s a party without pizza, capisce?
Goldilocks
Whether milestones or moonlit treats, new Goldilocks cakes are lined up to celebrate your special day!
Amid balloons or streamers and a feast of savories, the cake holds a special place in every sweet tooth’s heart.
Indeed, at the heart of every joyous celebration lies the centerpiece of every birthday feast — a Goldilocks cake.
It is guaranteed to bring so much joy and excitement, making it the cake of choice for many Filipino households for 57 years now.
You won’t go wrong with Goldilocks’ newest offering, Luscious Chocolate — a delicious treat for chocolate lovers priced at only P540. This double-layered masterpiece boasts two indulgent layers of chocolate chiffon, generously filled and iced with velvety chocolate frosting.
Equally extraordinary is the Rainbow Magic cake — Goldilocks’ most colorful cake ever that’s sure to make every birthday celebration more vibrant. As you cut into this magical round cake, you will be greeted with not one, not two, but three layers of sheer goodness!
Follow Goldilocks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also check out Goldilocks’ menu and order via GrabFood, FoodPanda, or through www.goldilocksdelivery.ph.
Greenwich
For big groups with hearty appetites, nothing satisfies more than pizza bundles a la Greenwich! This season, don’t miss their Holiday Promo that features a Pizza Combo A with two plates at only P349! Included in this promo is the Buy 1 Take 2 promo featuring the 12-inch Hawaiian Overload, 6-inch Garlic and Cheese, and 6-inch Ham and Cheese for only P485!
Potato Corner
It all started with a passion for flavored fries, and now it’s grown into a global sensation, creating fans of flavored fries worldwide. That same passion for flavor remains strong as Potato Corner celebrates its 32nd Anniversary with exciting flavor-filled promos
Cheese, Sour Cream and BBQ are the core flavors that define Potato Corner’s legacy as a flavored fries establishment. Over the years, more exciting flavors have been added to the menu, but Cheese, Sour Cream, and BBQ remain every Pinoy’s favorite.
For its 32nd anniversary, Potato Corner celebrates its core flavors by featuring them in exciting back-to-back flavor-filled promos and giveaways.
Kinder Tronky
Kinder, a beloved brand known for creating special moments with its delicious snacks, is excited to announce the launch of its latest biscuit, Kinder Tronky. This new snack helps you to unwind during those busy afternoons and bring a moment of indulgence to your day.
Kinder Tronky is a delicious cocoa wafer biscuit with a creamy and crunchy filling. Its crunchy cocoa wafer and its chocolate, milky and biscuit crumbs filling deliver just the right amount of indulgence. Topped with a thin chocolate strip, each bite provides a rich and decadent yet light experience. Perfect for those moments when you need to unplug your mind, Kinder Tronky’s pairing of textures and flavors is designed to help you enjoy a delightful pause in your busy workday.
“With Kinder Tronky, we continue our commitment to bringing small but delightful moments into our daily lives,” said Fabian Heymer, Kinder Tronky representative. “We hope this new snack will help people find a moment of indulgence and relaxation in their busy schedules.”
Kinder Tronky is now available in stores nationwide. Take a moment to unplug your mind with Kinder Tronky today!
Cravings
Cravings turned 36 this October, and to mark this milestone, it rolled out a series of special promos and deals. Loyal customers of the beloved restaurant can enjoy a taste of nostalgia with exciting offers available exclusively at Cravings’ Maginhawa Street branch in Quezon City.
Throughout October, diners can enjoy the “Cravings Anniversary Plate” for only P360.
From 15 to 31 October, guests who order any main course at the Maginhawa branch will also be treated to Unlimited Soup and Salad.
Hosting a celebration at home? Cravings has you covered with their special “Party Tray” deal for P3,600, serving six to eight people.
Aside from the Maginhawa outlet, Cravings is cooking something exciting as it is set to introduce “Cravings Signatures” — bringing its well-loved dishes and cakes closer and more accessible through take-out kiosks.
The first “Cravings Signatures” is now open at Mezzanine, WPF Inc. Building, Katipunan Avenue ext. corner White Plains Ave., White Plains, Quezon City, and will be near residents living in nearby villages such as White Plains, Greenmeadows, Valle Verde, etc., plus near to students from Ateneo, Miriam, and UP. With this new concept, Cravings is taking a delicious step closer to its loyal customers in this part of the city.