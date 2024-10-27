Student, laborer end lives

Cagayan de Oro City — A 19-year-old student and a 52-year-old laborer committed suicide inside their homes in separate incidents in the towns of Opol and Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, on Saturday.

Police identified the victims as Ellen Andamay, a native of Bukidnon and a student at Opol Community College and Rogelio Bonhan, a resident of Baluarte, Tagoloan town.

Initial investigations revealed that Andamay, the first victim, hanged herself inside her boarding house in Zone 1, Opol town, after meeting with her boyfriend at school. She was found dead by her sister upon returning from school on Saturday night.

In Baluarte, Tagoloan town, Bonhan also hanged himself inside his house after learning that his wife had committed suicide in Initao town. He had planned to visit his partner that day but was informed of his wife’s death.

Upon learning the news, Bonhan reportedly locked himself in his house and hanged himself. A neighbor reported the suicide incident to the police.